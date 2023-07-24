Brazil vs. Panama: Women’s World Cup Group F Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 24
On Monday, July 24 at 7:00 AM ET, Brazil plays Panama in the 2023 Women's World Cup opener for each squad.
The three-way moneyline odds for this match are: Brazil (-7229), draw (+2117), Panama (+5583). The over/under for this match is 4.5 goals, with the over at -115 and the under at -116.
Brazil vs. Panama Game Info
- Date: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Location: Adelaide, Australia
- Venue: Coopers Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 4.5
- Brazil Moneyline: -7229
- Panama Moneyline: +5583
Brazil Last World Cup Performance
In the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, Brazil was eliminated 2-1 by France. At the last World Cup, Cristiane was the team's leading scorer with four goals. Back in 2019, Marta had two goals.
Panama Last World Cup Performance
Panama did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup, which was held in France.
Brazil vs. Panama Recent Performance
- Brazil is 2-0-3 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of -1. In 2022, it went 7-2-4 in such matches (+14 goal differential).
- Brazil's previous match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team was on April 11 -- a 2-1 win over Germany.
- Panama went 0-0-2 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring zero goals and conceding four. This year, its record is 0-1-3 versus fellow World Cup squads (one goal scored, 15 allowed).
- Panama's last game against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team was on July 14 -- a 5-0 loss to Japan.
Brazil Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Barbara
|35
|1
|CR Flamengo RJ (Brazil)
|Antonia
|29
|2
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Kathellen
|27
|3
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Rafaelle
|32
|4
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Luana
|30
|5
|SC Corinthians SP (Brazil)
|Tamires
|35
|6
|SC Corinthians SP (Brazil)
|Andressa
|30
|7
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Ana Vitoria
|23
|8
|SL Benfica Lisbon (Portugal)
|Debinha
|31
|9
|Kansas City Current (United States)
|Marta
|37
|10
|Orlando Pride (United States)
|Adriana
|26
|11
|Orlando Pride (United States)
|Leticia
|28
|12
|SC Corinthians SP (Brazil)
|Bruninha
|21
|13
|Gotham FC (United States)
|Lauren
|20
|14
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Duda Sampaio
|22
|15
|SC Corinthians SP (Brazil)
|Beatriz
|29
|16
|SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil)
|Ary Borges
|23
|17
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Geyse
|25
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Monica
|36
|19
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Angelina
|23
|20
|-
|Kerolin Nicoli
|23
|21
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Camila Fernanda Gomes Rodrigues
|22
|22
|-
|Gabi Nunes
|26
|23
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
Panama Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Sasha Fabrega
|32
|1
|CA Independiente de La Chorrera (Panama)
|Hilary Jaen
|20
|2
|University of South Alabama (United States)
|Wendy Natis
|20
|3
|America de Cali (Colombia)
|Katherine Castillo
|27
|4
|Tauro FC (Panama)
|Yomira Pinzon
|26
|5
|Saprissa FF (Costa Rica)
|Deysire Salazar
|19
|6
|Tauro FC (Panama)
|Emily Cedeno
|19
|7
|Tauro FC (Panama)
|Schiandra Gonzalez
|28
|8
|Tauro FC (Panama)
|Karla Riley
|25
|9
|Cruz Azul (Mexico)
|Marta Cox
|26
|10
|CF Pachuca (Mexico)
|Natalia Mills
|30
|11
|Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
|Yenith Bailey
|22
|12
|Tauro FC (Panama)
|Riley Tanner
|23
|13
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Carmen Montenegro
|-
|14
|Sporting SM (Panama)
|Rosario Vargas
|20
|15
|Rayo Vallecano (Spain)
|Rebeca Espinosa
|31
|16
|Sporting SM (Panama)
|Laurie Batista
|27
|17
|Tauro FC (Panama)
|Erika Hernandez
|24
|18
|CD Plaza Amador (Panama)
|Lineth Cedeno
|22
|19
|Sporting SM (Panama)
|Aldrith Quintero
|21
|20
|Alhama CF Femenino (Spain)
|Nicole De Obaldia
|23
|21
|Herediano (Costa Rica)
|Farissa Cordoba
|34
|22
|-
|Carina Baltrip-Reyes
|25
|23
|CS Maritimo Madeira (Portugal)
