The Phoenix Mercury (6-15), on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET, aim to break a six-game road losing streak at the Washington Mystics (11-10).

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mercury vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics have covered 10 times in 20 matchups with a spread this season.

The Mercury are 7-13-0 ATS this year.

When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, Washington has an ATS record of 5-6.

Phoenix has covered the spread twice this season (2-7 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, eight out of the Mystics' 20 games have gone over the point total.

The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 20 times this season.

