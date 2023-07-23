On Sunday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hitting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .257.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 116th and he is 42nd in slugging.

Gurriel has had a hit in 57 of 87 games this year (65.5%), including multiple hits 21 times (24.1%).

Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (16.1%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (34.5%), including seven multi-run games (8.0%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .264 AVG .250 .322 OBP .293 .540 SLG .401 25 XBH 14 9 HR 6 32 RBI 24 34/13 K/BB 27/8 2 SB 0

