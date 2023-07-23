Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .643 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .876, fueled by an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .514. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 69 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (16 of 91), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has driven home a run in 33 games this season (36.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 52.7% of his games this year (48 of 91), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (17.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.285
|AVG
|.288
|.360
|OBP
|.364
|.479
|SLG
|.545
|18
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|11
|19
|RBI
|36
|32/18
|K/BB
|36/21
|3
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will send Weaver (2-2) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.22 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 7.22 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .313 to opposing hitters.
