Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Reds.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy is hitting .251 with five doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
  • McCarthy has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (37 of 65), with multiple hits 14 times (21.5%).
  • In 65 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run in 11 games this year (16.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 31
.263 AVG .237
.306 OBP .357
.421 SLG .269
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
5 RBI 8
29/7 K/BB 20/14
14 SB 8

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 134 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.22 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.22, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .313 batting average against him.
