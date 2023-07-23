Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Reds.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .251 with five doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
- McCarthy has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (37 of 65), with multiple hits 14 times (21.5%).
- In 65 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 11 games this year (16.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.263
|AVG
|.237
|.306
|OBP
|.357
|.421
|SLG
|.269
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|8
|29/7
|K/BB
|20/14
|14
|SB
|8
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 134 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.22 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.22, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .313 batting average against him.
