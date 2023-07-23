Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.367 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .270 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- In 39 of 69 games this season (56.5%) Moreno has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (26.1%).
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (4.3%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Moreno has driven in a run in 22 games this season (31.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (23.2%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.296
|AVG
|.243
|.339
|OBP
|.291
|.339
|SLG
|.383
|5
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|16
|25/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 134 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.22 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.22, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .313 against him.
