The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.367 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .270 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

In 39 of 69 games this season (56.5%) Moreno has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (26.1%).

In three games this season, he has gone deep (4.3%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).

Moreno has driven in a run in 22 games this season (31.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (23.2%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .296 AVG .243 .339 OBP .291 .339 SLG .383 5 XBH 9 0 HR 3 12 RBI 16 25/9 K/BB 29/7 3 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings