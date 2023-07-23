Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Evan Longoria (hitting .160 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .237 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- Longoria has gotten a hit in 25 of 51 games this year (49.0%), including nine multi-hit games (17.6%).
- He has homered in 21.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.4% of his games this year, Longoria has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (41.2%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.264
|AVG
|.213
|.304
|OBP
|.308
|.597
|SLG
|.425
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|26/5
|K/BB
|28/11
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 134 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.22 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 2 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.22 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .313 to opposing batters.
