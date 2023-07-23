On Sunday, Evan Longoria (hitting .160 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .237 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Longoria has gotten a hit in 25 of 51 games this year (49.0%), including nine multi-hit games (17.6%).

He has homered in 21.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.4% of his games this year, Longoria has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (41.2%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 27 .264 AVG .213 .304 OBP .308 .597 SLG .425 10 XBH 9 7 HR 4 13 RBI 9 26/5 K/BB 28/11 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings