Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Emmanuel Rivera -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 11 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .280.
- In 58.5% of his 53 games this season, Rivera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this year (32.1%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 43.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.247
|AVG
|.309
|.244
|OBP
|.376
|.318
|SLG
|.454
|4
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|16
|17/0
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.75).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 7.22 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.22, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
