Emmanuel Rivera -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 11 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .280.

In 58.5% of his 53 games this season, Rivera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this year (32.1%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 43.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .247 AVG .309 .244 OBP .376 .318 SLG .454 4 XBH 10 1 HR 2 6 RBI 16 17/0 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings