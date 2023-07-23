Arizona Diamondbacks (54-45) will go head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (54-46) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, July 23 at 1:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Corbin Carroll will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The favored Reds have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at -105. The contest's over/under has been listed at 11 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Luke Weaver - CIN (2-2, 7.22 ERA) vs Jose Ruiz - ARI (3-1, 5.48 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 17 (65.4%) of those contests.

The Reds have gone 17-9 (winning 65.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds went 2-2 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 25, or 48.1%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 21 of 47 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Christian Walker 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+105) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win NL West +800 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.