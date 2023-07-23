How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will play Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Great American Ball Park, at 1:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 116 home runs.
- Arizona is eighth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- Arizona has scored 492 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).
- The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.
- Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.330 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send out Jose Ruiz for his first start of the season.
- The 28-year-old righty will start for the first time this season after coming out of the bullpen 37 times.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Braves
|W 16-13
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Bryce Elder
|7/19/2023
|Braves
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Charlie Morton
|7/20/2023
|Braves
|L 7-5
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Spencer Strider
|7/21/2023
|Reds
|L 9-6
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Ben Lively
|7/22/2023
|Reds
|L 4-2
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Brandon Williamson
|7/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|José Ruiz
|Luke Weaver
|7/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Nelson
|Miles Mikolas
|7/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Steven Matz
|7/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Jack Flaherty
|7/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Gilbert
|7/29/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|Bryan Woo
