Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (54-46) and Arizona Diamondbacks (54-45) going head to head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on July 23.

The Reds will give the nod to Luke Weaver (2-2, 7.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Jose Ruiz (3-1, 5.48 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have won in 25, or 48.1%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 25 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (492 total, five per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.

