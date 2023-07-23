Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll -- with an on-base percentage of .310 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Reds.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.362) and total hits (96) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is eighth in slugging.
- Carroll has had a hit in 63 of 92 games this season (68.5%), including multiple hits 26 times (28.3%).
- He has homered in 20.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has driven in a run in 35 games this season (38.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53.3% of his games this season (49 of 92), with two or more runs 19 times (20.7%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.276
|AVG
|.293
|.351
|OBP
|.374
|.517
|SLG
|.573
|20
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|10
|27
|RBI
|25
|38/16
|K/BB
|39/19
|10
|SB
|19
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 134 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Weaver (2-2 with a 7.22 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.22, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .313 against him.
