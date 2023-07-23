Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Luke Weaver) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is hitting .175 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In 36.8% of his games this year (seven of 19), Kelly has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In four games this season, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.037
|AVG
|.300
|.071
|OBP
|.313
|.037
|SLG
|.433
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|9/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.22 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.22 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .313 to opposing batters.
