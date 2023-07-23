After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Luke Weaver) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly is hitting .175 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In 36.8% of his games this year (seven of 19), Kelly has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.8%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In four games this season, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
.037 AVG .300
.071 OBP .313
.037 SLG .433
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 3
9/1 K/BB 9/1
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.22 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.22 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .313 to opposing batters.
