Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and nine walks while hitting .230.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 29 of 59 games this year (49.2%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (20.3%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (10.2%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 14 games this season (23.7%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.1%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 22 of 59 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.273
|AVG
|.194
|.309
|OBP
|.230
|.477
|SLG
|.333
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|19/4
|K/BB
|28/5
|2
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.75).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 134 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Weaver (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 7.22 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.22, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
