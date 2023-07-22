Nick Ahmed -- hitting .241 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Braves.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .237 with nine doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Ahmed will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .385 in his last games.

Ahmed has gotten a hit in 26 of 48 games this season (54.2%), including six multi-hit games (12.5%).

He has homered in two of 48 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Ahmed has driven home a run in 10 games this season (20.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .323 AVG .162 .389 OBP .173 .431 SLG .270 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 8 10/7 K/BB 25/1 3 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings