Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Ahmed -- hitting .241 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Braves.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .237 with nine doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Ahmed will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .385 in his last games.
- Ahmed has gotten a hit in 26 of 48 games this season (54.2%), including six multi-hit games (12.5%).
- He has homered in two of 48 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Ahmed has driven home a run in 10 games this season (20.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.323
|AVG
|.162
|.389
|OBP
|.173
|.431
|SLG
|.270
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|8
|10/7
|K/BB
|25/1
|3
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.78 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.78 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
