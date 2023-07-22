Nick Ahmed -- hitting .241 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Braves.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed is batting .237 with nine doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Ahmed will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .385 in his last games.
  • Ahmed has gotten a hit in 26 of 48 games this season (54.2%), including six multi-hit games (12.5%).
  • He has homered in two of 48 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Ahmed has driven home a run in 10 games this season (20.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 24
.323 AVG .162
.389 OBP .173
.431 SLG .270
5 XBH 6
1 HR 1
6 RBI 8
10/7 K/BB 25/1
3 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Williamson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.78 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 4.78 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
