Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .260.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 109th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 86 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.4% of those games.

Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (16.3%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (38.4%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (16.3%).

In 34.9% of his games this season (30 of 86), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .264 AVG .256 .322 OBP .300 .540 SLG .411 25 XBH 14 9 HR 6 32 RBI 24 34/13 K/BB 26/8 2 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings