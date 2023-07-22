Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .260.
  • He ranks 68th in batting average, 109th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
  • Gurriel has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 86 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.4% of those games.
  • Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (16.3%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (38.4%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (16.3%).
  • In 34.9% of his games this season (30 of 86), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 42
.264 AVG .256
.322 OBP .300
.540 SLG .411
25 XBH 14
9 HR 6
32 RBI 24
34/13 K/BB 26/8
2 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 133 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • The Reds will send Williamson (1-2) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
