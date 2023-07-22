Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Ketel Marte (.636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he smacked two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-5) against the Reds.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Reds
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .876, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .516 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 68 of 90 games this year (75.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (27.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has driven in a run in 32 games this year (35.6%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 53.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (17.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.285
|AVG
|.287
|.360
|OBP
|.362
|.479
|SLG
|.548
|18
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|11
|19
|RBI
|35
|32/18
|K/BB
|35/20
|3
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (1-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.78 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.