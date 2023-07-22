Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 22
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .250 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
- McCarthy has picked up a hit in 36 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In 64 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- In 11 games this year (17.2%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 40.6% of his games this season (26 of 64), with two or more runs three times (4.7%).
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.263
|AVG
|.233
|.306
|OBP
|.358
|.421
|SLG
|.256
|10
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|8
|29/7
|K/BB
|20/14
|14
|SB
|8
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.78 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
