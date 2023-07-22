Harris English is in 109th place, at +4, after the first round of The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

Harris English Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, English has shot below par on seven occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in three of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

English has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

English has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

English has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

English has made the cut in five consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 36 -4 267 0 17 2 4 $4.6M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

In English's previous eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 56th.

In his past eight appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut six times.

English finished 109th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,029 yards in the past year, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club is set for a longer 7,383 yards.

The courses that English has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,308 yards, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be 7,383 yards this week.

English's Last Time Out

English was in the 32nd percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 46th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, English shot better than 48% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

English did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, English had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.7).

English's six birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average (7.6).

At that last outing, English had a bogey or worse on four of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

English ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, more than the tournament average of 2.9.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, English carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.6).

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards English Odds to Win: +15000

All statistics in this article reflect English's performance prior to the 2023 The Open Championship.

