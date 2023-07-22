Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Gabriel Moreno (batting .367 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- In 56.5% of his games this season (39 of 69), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (26.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In 4.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 16 of 69 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.296
|AVG
|.243
|.339
|OBP
|.291
|.339
|SLG
|.383
|5
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|16
|25/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.78 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
