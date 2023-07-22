Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.192 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .235 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- Longoria has picked up a hit in 24 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 22.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has an RBI in 16 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (42.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.264
|AVG
|.208
|.304
|OBP
|.307
|.597
|SLG
|.416
|10
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|26/5
|K/BB
|27/11
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (1-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.78 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.
