The Cincinnati Reds (53-46) ride a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-44) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Brandon Williamson (1-2) will take the mound for the Reds in this matchup. The Diamondbacks, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (1-2, 4.78 ERA) vs TBA - ARI

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (1-2) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 4.78 ERA this season with 7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across 11 games.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In 11 starts this season, Williamson has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

