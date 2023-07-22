When the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-44) square off against the Cincinnati Reds (53-46) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, July 22 at 4:10 PM ET, Corbin Carroll will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

Bookmakers list the Reds as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +100 moneyline odds. A 10.5-run over/under is set in the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson - CIN (1-2, 4.78 ERA) vs TBA - ARI

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 26 times and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Reds have a record of 10-7 (58.8%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (48.1%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 18 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win NL West +700 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.