How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
Ketel Marte and Matt McLain hit the field when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds meet on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 115 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- Arizona is eighth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- Arizona has scored 490 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.334 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-5
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/18/2023
|Braves
|W 16-13
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Bryce Elder
|7/19/2023
|Braves
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Charlie Morton
|7/20/2023
|Braves
|L 7-5
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Spencer Strider
|7/21/2023
|Reds
|L 9-6
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Ben Lively
|7/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|Brandon Williamson
|7/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Luke Weaver
|7/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Nelson
|Miles Mikolas
|7/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Steven Matz
|7/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Jack Flaherty
|7/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Gilbert
