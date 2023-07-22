Ketel Marte and Matt McLain hit the field when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds meet on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 115 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Arizona is eighth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Arizona has scored 490 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.334 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Blue Jays L 7-5 Away Tommy Henry Yusei Kikuchi 7/18/2023 Braves W 16-13 Away Zach Davies Bryce Elder 7/19/2023 Braves W 5-3 Away Ryne Nelson Charlie Morton 7/20/2023 Braves L 7-5 Away Zac Gallen Spencer Strider 7/21/2023 Reds L 9-6 Away Tommy Henry Ben Lively 7/22/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 7/23/2023 Reds - Away Zach Davies Luke Weaver 7/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Kyle Nelson Miles Mikolas 7/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Zac Gallen Steven Matz 7/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Tommy Henry Jack Flaherty 7/28/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert

