Saturday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (53-46) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-44) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on July 22.

Brandon Williamson (1-2) will start for the Reds in this matchup. The Diamondbacks, however, have yet to list a starter.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks have won in 25, or 48.1%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has a mark of 18-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (490 total).

The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.

