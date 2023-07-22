Diamondbacks vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (53-46) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-44) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on July 22.
Brandon Williamson (1-2) will start for the Reds in this matchup. The Diamondbacks, however, have yet to list a starter.
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
- The Diamondbacks have won in 25, or 48.1%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Arizona has a mark of 18-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Arizona is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (490 total).
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 16
|@ Blue Jays
|L 7-5
|Tommy Henry vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 18
|@ Braves
|W 16-13
|Zach Davies vs Bryce Elder
|July 19
|@ Braves
|W 5-3
|Ryne Nelson vs Charlie Morton
|July 20
|@ Braves
|L 7-5
|Zac Gallen vs Spencer Strider
|July 21
|@ Reds
|L 9-6
|Tommy Henry vs Ben Lively
|July 22
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Williamson
|July 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Zach Davies vs Luke Weaver
|July 24
|Cardinals
|-
|Kyle Nelson vs Miles Mikolas
|July 25
|Cardinals
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Steven Matz
|July 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Jack Flaherty
|July 28
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
