Martina Trevisan's run in the Hamburg in Hamburg, Germany has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will face Noma Noha Akugue. Trevisan currently is +450 (second-best odds in the field) to win it all at MatchMaker Sports Gmbh.

Trevisan at the 2023 Hamburg

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-29

July 21-29 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Trevisan's Next Match

Trevisan is in the quarterfinals, where she will face Noha Akugue on Thursday, July 27 at 9:00 AM ET (after getting past Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-1, 6-3).

Trevisan Stats

Trevisan beat Osorio Serrano 6-1, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 16.

In 21 tournaments over the past year, Trevisan is 14-20 and has not won a title.

Trevisan is 6-6 on clay over the past year, with zero tournament titles.

Trevisan has played 19.1 games per match in her 34 matches over the past year across all court types.

Over the past 12 months, Trevisan has played 12 matches on clay, and 18.7 games per match.

Trevisan, over the past 12 months, has won 57.1% of her service games and 38.2% of her return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Trevisan has won 63.6% of her games on serve, and 44.4% on return.

