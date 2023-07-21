On Friday, Ketel Marte (.429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Read More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .849, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .491 this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Marte has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has homered in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this season (31 of 89), with two or more RBI 14 times (15.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 47 of 89 games this year, and more than once 15 times.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .285 AVG .279 .360 OBP .356 .479 SLG .503 18 XBH 20 6 HR 9 19 RBI 31 32/18 K/BB 34/20 3 SB 3

