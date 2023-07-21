Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Ketel Marte (.429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .849, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .491 this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Marte has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has homered in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this season (31 of 89), with two or more RBI 14 times (15.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 47 of 89 games this year, and more than once 15 times.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.285
|AVG
|.279
|.360
|OBP
|.356
|.479
|SLG
|.503
|18
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|31
|32/18
|K/BB
|34/20
|3
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.76 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Reds are sending Lively (4-5) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went four innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
