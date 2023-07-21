Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .254 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 20 walks.
- In 36 of 63 games this year (57.1%) McCarthy has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 63 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 11 games this year (17.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 41.3% of his games this season (26 of 63), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.263
|AVG
|.241
|.306
|OBP
|.362
|.421
|SLG
|.264
|10
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|8
|29/7
|K/BB
|19/13
|14
|SB
|8
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.76).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 3.72 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.