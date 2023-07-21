The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .254 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 20 walks.

In 36 of 63 games this year (57.1%) McCarthy has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has hit a home run in two of 63 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 11 games this year (17.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 41.3% of his games this season (26 of 63), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .263 AVG .241 .306 OBP .362 .421 SLG .264 10 XBH 1 2 HR 0 5 RBI 8 29/7 K/BB 19/13 14 SB 8

Reds Pitching Rankings