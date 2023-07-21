Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 40 walks.
- Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has gone deep in five games this season (6.4%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (29.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (10.3%).
- He has scored in 43.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.215
|AVG
|.342
|.320
|OBP
|.451
|.331
|SLG
|.495
|10
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|21
|27/20
|K/BB
|19/20
|6
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.76 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .241 batting average against him.
