Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .290 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Rivera has picked up a hit in 31 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 51), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Rivera has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (17 of 51), with more than one RBI four times (7.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 45.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.247
|AVG
|.330
|.244
|OBP
|.398
|.318
|SLG
|.484
|4
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|16
|17/0
|K/BB
|20/11
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.76).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.