Arizona Diamondbacks (54-43) will play the Cincinnati Reds (52-46) at Great American Ball Park on Friday, July 21 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Corbin Carroll will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Diamondbacks are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Reds (-125). A 10.5-run total is set for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.72 ERA) vs Tommy Henry - ARI (5-2, 3.89 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Diamondbacks and Reds matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Diamondbacks (+105), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Diamondbacks are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Corbin Carroll hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 25 times and won 16, or 64%, of those games.

The Reds have a record of 8-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (49%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 16-20 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Corbin Carroll 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Christian Walker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+110) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win NL West +700 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.