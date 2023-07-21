Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will meet Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Reds (-120). A 10.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -120 +100 10.5 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with 25 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has entered 42 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 18-24 in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 44 of 97 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-24 28-19 20-19 34-24 39-30 15-13

