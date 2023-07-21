Diamondbacks vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (52-46) and Arizona Diamondbacks (54-43) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on July 21.
The probable starters are Ben Lively (4-5) for the Reds and Tommy Henry (5-2) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-4.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 contests.
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (49%) in those games.
- This season, Arizona has been victorious 16 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (484 total).
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Zac Gallen vs Chris Bassitt
|July 16
|@ Blue Jays
|L 7-5
|Tommy Henry vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 18
|@ Braves
|W 16-13
|Zach Davies vs Bryce Elder
|July 19
|@ Braves
|W 5-3
|Ryne Nelson vs Charlie Morton
|July 20
|@ Braves
|L 7-5
|Zac Gallen vs Spencer Strider
|July 21
|@ Reds
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Ben Lively
|July 22
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Williamson
|July 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Zach Davies vs Luke Weaver
|July 24
|Cardinals
|-
|Kyle Nelson vs Miles Mikolas
|July 25
|Cardinals
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Steven Matz
|July 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Jack Flaherty
