Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Braves.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 95 hits and an OBP of .364 this season.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 68.9% of his games this season (62 of 90), with at least two hits 26 times (28.9%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (20.0%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 34 games this year (37.8%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53.3% of his games this season (48 of 90), with two or more runs 19 times (21.1%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 42 .276 AVG .297 .351 OBP .378 .517 SLG .570 20 XBH 23 10 HR 9 27 RBI 24 38/16 K/BB 39/18 10 SB 19

