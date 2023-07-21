Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Christian Walker (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .263 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 39 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 12th in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 57 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- In 19.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has driven home a run in 38 games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 45 of 93 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.268
|AVG
|.258
|.354
|OBP
|.324
|.554
|SLG
|.478
|26
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|34
|34/22
|K/BB
|36/17
|3
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw four innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 3.72 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.