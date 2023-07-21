On Friday, Christian Walker (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .263 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 39 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 12th in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 57 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

In 19.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has driven home a run in 38 games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 45 of 93 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .268 AVG .258 .354 OBP .324 .554 SLG .478 26 XBH 22 11 HR 9 29 RBI 34 34/22 K/BB 36/17 3 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings