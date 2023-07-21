As of December 31, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, are the worst in the league.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona totaled 323.5 yards per game offensively last year (22nd in ), and it allowed 348.9 yards per game (21st) on the other side of the ball.

Last season the Cardinals picked up three wins away from home, but only one at home.

Arizona won just one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

In 11 games last year, Kyler Murray threw for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.4%.

On the ground, Murray scored three touchdowns and picked up 418 yards.

James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.

Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

On defense last year, Isaiah Simmons helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

