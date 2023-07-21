The field is dwindling at the Hamburg European Open, with Arthur Fils set for a quarterfinal versus Casper Ruud. Fils' monyeline odds to win the tournament at MatchMaker Sports Gmbh are +2200.

Fils at the 2023 Hamburg European Open

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: July 21-30
  • Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh
  • Location: Hamburg, Germany
  • Court Surface: Clay

Fils' Next Match

Fils is in the quarterfinals, where he will play Ruud on Friday, July 28 at 12:00 PM ET (after defeating Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 7-5).

Fils Stats

  • Fils beat No. 60-ranked Lajovic 7-5, 7-5 on Thursday to advance to the .
  • In 11 tournaments over the past 12 months, Fils has gone 19-10 and has won one title.
  • Fils is 9-5 on clay over the past year, with one tournament win.
  • Fils, over the past year, has played 29 matches across all court types, and 21.4 games per match.
  • Over the past 12 months, Fils has played 14 matches on clay, and 22.2 games per match.
  • Over the past 12 months, Fils has been victorious in 22.1% of his return games and 76.4% of his service games.
  • When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Fils has won 72.2% of his games on serve, and 25.6% on return.

