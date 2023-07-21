The field is dwindling at the Hamburg European Open, with Arthur Fils set for a quarterfinal versus Casper Ruud. Fils' monyeline odds to win the tournament at MatchMaker Sports Gmbh are +2200.

Fils at the 2023 Hamburg European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Fils' Next Match

Fils is in the quarterfinals, where he will play Ruud on Friday, July 28 at 12:00 PM ET (after defeating Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 7-5).

Fils Stats

Fils beat No. 60-ranked Lajovic 7-5, 7-5 on Thursday to advance to the .

In 11 tournaments over the past 12 months, Fils has gone 19-10 and has won one title.

Fils is 9-5 on clay over the past year, with one tournament win.

Fils, over the past year, has played 29 matches across all court types, and 21.4 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Fils has played 14 matches on clay, and 22.2 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Fils has been victorious in 22.1% of his return games and 76.4% of his service games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Fils has won 72.2% of his games on serve, and 25.6% on return.

