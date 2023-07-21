Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Ben Lively

MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .225.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 49.1% of his 57 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.3% of them.

Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (8.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 22.8% of his games this season (13 of 57), with more than one RBI three times (5.3%).

In 36.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .273 AVG .184 .309 OBP .222 .477 SLG .291 10 XBH 7 3 HR 2 9 RBI 7 19/4 K/BB 27/5 2 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings