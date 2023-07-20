The Chicago Sky (8-12) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (4-15) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, CW-26, and AZFamily.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercury vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, CW-26, and AZFamily

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 86 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 165.8

Mercury vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix has five wins in 18 games against the spread this season.

There have been nine Phoenix's games (out of 18) that went over the total this year.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury have been struggling at both ends of the court this season, ranking worst in the WNBA in points per game (76.7) and third-worst in points allowed per game (85.8).

While Phoenix ranks in the bottom five in the WNBA in boards per game with 30.1 (worst), it ranks sixth in the league with 34.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Mercury have been playing poorly in terms of turnovers this season, ranking worst in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.9) and worst in forced turnovers per game (12.2).

It's been a tough stretch for the Mercury in terms of threes, as they are averaging only 6.4 made threes per game (third-worst in WNBA) and are sinking just 31.2% of their attempted threes (third-worst).

The Mercury are ceding 7.9 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in league). They are allowing opponents to shoot 35.0% (ninth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by Phoenix in 2023, 67.0% of them have been two-pointers (76.9% of the team's made baskets) and 33.0% have been from beyond three-point land (23.1%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.