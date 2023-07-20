Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 20
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, July 20 at 12:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-6) against the Braves.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .264.
- He ranks 60th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 67.9% of his 84 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33 games this year (39.3%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 35.7% of his games this season (30 of 84), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.264
|AVG
|.264
|.322
|OBP
|.309
|.540
|SLG
|.423
|25
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|24
|34/13
|K/BB
|25/8
|2
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider (11-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 17th in WHIP (1.102), and first in K/9 (14.3).
