On Thursday, Ketel Marte (.385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-6 with two doubles) in his previous game against the Braves.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .488, fueled by 37 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

In 66 of 88 games this season (75.0%) Marte has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 88), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.2% of his games this year, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 47 games this season (53.4%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .285 AVG .279 .360 OBP .358 .479 SLG .497 18 XBH 19 6 HR 9 19 RBI 31 32/18 K/BB 32/20 3 SB 3

