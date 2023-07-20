The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Braves.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .283 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Rivera has picked up a hit in 30 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 50 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Rivera has an RBI in 16 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 of 50 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .247 AVG .318 .244 OBP .384 .318 SLG .443 4 XBH 9 1 HR 1 6 RBI 15 17/0 K/BB 19/10 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings