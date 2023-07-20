The Arizona Diamondbacks (54-42) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Atlanta Braves (61-33) on Thursday at Truist Park, at 12:20 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (11-3) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (11-4) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-3, 3.74 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (11-4, 3.14 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

During 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.14 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.

Gallen is looking to record his 12th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Gallen is trying for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per start.

In five of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Zac Gallen vs. Braves

He will take the hill against a Braves squad that is hitting .269 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .493 (first in the league) with 178 total home runs (first in MLB play).

Gallen has pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on nine hits while striking out six against the Braves this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (11-3) will take the mound for the Braves, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season with 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 19 games.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Strider has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 17th in WHIP (1.102), and first in K/9 (14.3).

Spencer Strider vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with 479 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 109 home runs (14th in the league).

The Diamondbacks have gone 3-for-19 with a double, a home run and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

