You can wager on player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Corbin Carroll and others on the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of their matchup at 12:20 PM ET on Thursday at Truist Park.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 94 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He's slashed .286/.362/.535 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 18 2-for-5 3 0 2 4 2 at Blue Jays Jul. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 92 hits with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .265/.339/.519 on the year.

Walker brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 19 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jul. 18 3-for-5 3 2 5 9 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (11-3) will take the mound for the Braves, his 20th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 19 starts this season.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.102 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jul. 15 6.0 8 5 5 10 0 at Rays Jul. 8 6.1 4 0 0 11 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 6.2 6 3 2 9 1 vs. Twins Jun. 26 7.0 3 1 1 10 2 at Phillies Jun. 20 6.0 8 1 1 9 0

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 126 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 44 stolen bases.

He's slashing .333/.412/.590 on the year.

Acuna hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 92 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .255/.362/.565 on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0

