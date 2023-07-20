The Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks play on Thursday at 12:20 PM ET. Sean Murphy and Christian Walker have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 109 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks eighth in the majors with a .427 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Arizona has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 479.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.330 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (11-4) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Gallen has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Ryne Nelson José Berríos 7/15/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Chris Bassitt 7/16/2023 Blue Jays L 7-5 Away Tommy Henry Yusei Kikuchi 7/18/2023 Braves W 16-13 Away Zach Davies Bryce Elder 7/19/2023 Braves W 5-3 Away Ryne Nelson Charlie Morton 7/20/2023 Braves - Away Zac Gallen Spencer Strider 7/21/2023 Reds - Away Tommy Henry Ben Lively 7/22/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 7/23/2023 Reds - Away Zach Davies Luke Weaver 7/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Kyle Nelson Miles Mikolas 7/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Zac Gallen Steven Matz

