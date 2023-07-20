Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will try to get the better of Zac Gallen, the Arizona Diamondbacks' named starter, on Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +155. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -190 +155 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with 25 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a record of 3-3 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 43 of its 96 games with a total this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 6-4-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-24 28-18 20-18 34-24 39-29 15-13

