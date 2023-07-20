Thursday's game features the Atlanta Braves (61-33) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-42) facing off at Truist Park (on July 20) at 12:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (11-3) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (11-4) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 25 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Arizona has won three of six games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is No. 7 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (479 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule