Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 20
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 94 hits and an OBP of .362, both of which are best among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is eighth in slugging.
- Carroll has had a hit in 61 of 89 games this season (68.5%), including multiple hits 26 times (29.2%).
- In 19.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has had an RBI in 33 games this season (37.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 52.8% of his games this season (47 of 89), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (20.2%) he has scored more than once.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|41
|.276
|AVG
|.297
|.351
|OBP
|.375
|.517
|SLG
|.555
|20
|XBH
|22
|10
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|23
|38/16
|K/BB
|37/17
|10
|SB
|18
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 99 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Strider (11-3 with a 3.74 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.102 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
