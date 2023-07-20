The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 94 hits and an OBP of .362, both of which are best among Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is eighth in slugging.

Carroll has had a hit in 61 of 89 games this season (68.5%), including multiple hits 26 times (29.2%).

In 19.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has had an RBI in 33 games this season (37.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 52.8% of his games this season (47 of 89), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (20.2%) he has scored more than once.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 41 .276 AVG .297 .351 OBP .375 .517 SLG .555 20 XBH 22 10 HR 8 27 RBI 23 38/16 K/BB 37/17 10 SB 18

Braves Pitching Rankings