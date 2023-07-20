Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 20
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) against the Braves.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .265 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 39 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 58th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 57 of 92 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- In 19.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has driven home a run in 38 games this year (41.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.268
|AVG
|.263
|.354
|OBP
|.325
|.554
|SLG
|.486
|26
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|34
|34/22
|K/BB
|33/17
|3
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider (11-3 with a 3.74 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.102 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
