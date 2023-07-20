The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) against the Braves.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .265 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 39 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 58th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 57 of 92 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

In 19.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has driven home a run in 38 games this year (41.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .268 AVG .263 .354 OBP .325 .554 SLG .486 26 XBH 22 11 HR 9 29 RBI 34 34/22 K/BB 33/17 3 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings