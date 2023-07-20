On Thursday, Carson Kelly (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is hitting .192 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In 41.2% of his games this season (seven of 17), Kelly has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Kelly has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 17 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .037 AVG .360 .071 OBP .370 .037 SLG .520 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 9/1 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings